Alfa Romeo Giulia Fuel Pump Failures Investigated

2017-2018 Alfa Romeo Giulia owners complain about illuminated warning lights and stalled cars.

January 10, 2024 — Alfa Romeo Giulia fuel pump failures are being investigated by U.S. safety regulators after drivers complained their cars lost power and stalled while driving.

The investigation includes 2017-2018 Alfa Romeo Giulia cars equipped with 4-cylinder 2.0L and 6-cylinder 2.9L turbocharged engines.

Owners complain the cars lose power and stall typically above 25 mph, leaving occupants and the cars stranded.

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration is aware of one minor crash due to failure of the low-pressure fuel pump. Other Alfa Romeo Giulia owners complained the fuel pumps failed and the replacement pumps also failed.

In January 2018, technical service bulletin (TSB) 18-001-18 was issued to dealerships regarding low fuel pressure and fuel pump problems.

Dealers were told Alfa Romeo Giulia drivers were complaining about illuminated warning lights, and technicians were told to ask drivers if the cars happened to run out of gas when the warning lights activated.

Technicians were told to look for diagnostic trouble code "P008A-00 - Low Pressure Fuel System Pressure - Too Low."

Dealers were to replace the Alfa Romeo Giulia fuel pumps.

NHTSA opened the fuel pump investigation to determine the root cause of the stalled Alfa Romeo Giulia cars and if more models may be affected. A recall may be requested if a safety risk is confirmed.

