Evenflo Revolve360 Car Seats Under Federal Investigation

Safety regulators look into 358,000 Revolve360, Revolve360 Slim and Revolve360 Extend car seats.

January 10, 2024 — Evenflo Revolve360 car seats are under a federal safety investigation following incidents which occurred in vehicle crashes.

Each Revolve360, Revolve360 Slim and Revolve360 Extend car seat is known as a “Rotational All-in-One Convertible Car Seat.”

About 358,000 Evenflo Revolve360 car seats are included in the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration investigation.

Federal safety regulators note the Revolve360 has a detachable base which was used by Evenflo in certifying with federal child restraint system safety regulations.

According to NHTSA, there have been at least six vehicle crashes where the Revolve360 shells allegedly separated from their detachable bases.

NHTSA says the phrase "Revolve360 shell" is how Evenflo described it in the Evenflo Revolve360 printed instructions.

The government didn't release details about the six crashes or if any children were injured when the Revolve360 shells separated from their bases.

However, NHTSA did say Evenflo has continued to certify and sell the Revolve360 car seats even though the seat components fell apart in at least six crash incidents.

Safety regulators suspect the Evenflo Resolve360 car seats may not meet the requirements of federal child restraint system laws.

NHTSA will investigate Revolve360, Revolve360 Slim and Revolve360 Extend car seats and determine why components separated in crashes.

CarComplaints.com will update our website with results of the Evenflo Revolve360 investigation.