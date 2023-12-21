Toyota Corolla Cross Recall Issued to Inspect Previous Repairs

Toyota recalls more than 16,400 Corolla Cross vehicles that were previously recalled.

December 21, 2023 — A Toyota Corolla Cross recall involves more than 16,400 vehicles in Canada and the U.S., and all the vehicles were previously inspected under a prior recall.

Toyota is warning Corolla Cross owners not to allow passengers in the front seats until dealers are finished with repairs.

The recalled 2022-2023 Toyota Corolla Cross vehicles may not have went through the proper inspection processes as specified by Toyota.

This means vehicles that needed the recall repairs may not have received the remedies.

There are manufacturing errors in the instrument panels where the airbags are located. Those problems can prevent the front passenger airbags from deploying when they are needed.

More than 3,800 of the recalled Corolla Cross vehicles are recalled in Canada.

Toyota will mail Corolla Cross recall letters by the middle of February 2024.

Toyota dealers will replace the instrument panels if necessary.

Toyota Corolla Cross owners may call Toyota at 800-331-4331.