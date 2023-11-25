Toyota Brake Actuator Recall Needed, Alleges Petition

Defect petition alleges 1.1 million Toyota vehicles should be investigated for braking problems.

November 25, 2023 — A Toyota brake actuator recall is allegedly needed for more than 1.1 million Toyota vehicles equipped with brake actuator valves that wear down.

A worn brake actuator valve can allegedly trigger multiple warning lights and cause extended stopping distances in these Toyota vehicles.

2013-2015 Toyota Avalon Hybrid

2012-2013 Toyota Camry Hybrid

2010-2015 Toyota Prius

2012 Toyota Prius v

In September 2019, the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration received a defect petition from Mr. Roger Hogan requesting the government investigate and recall the Toyota models.

The petition to investigate alleged 117 complaints filed with NHTSA about the brake actuator valve wear condition as covered by Toyota customer support programs ZJB and ZKK.

Out of 117 complaints, the petitioner said 60 claimed the problem caused crashes.

NHTSA said it would look into the matter and decide whether to open a formal investigation. But in August 2020, Mr. Hogan withdrew his Toyota petition and because the petition was pulled, NHTSA denied the petition to investigate alleged Toyota brake actuator valve problems.

Years later, NHTSA received a petition dated September 19, 2023, from a 2012 Toyota Prius v owner who says NHTSA should not have closed the previous petition because the petitioner withdrew his petition.

The 2012 Toyota Prius v owner says his vehicle experienced "an unexpected and complete loss of brake power while driving, accompanied by multiple dashboard warning lights."

NHTSA will now review the work conducted during the previous petition (DP19-004) and "review of any additional related complaints and crashes via a new defect petition."

CarComplaints.com will update our website with NHTSA's decision.