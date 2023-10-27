Toyota Highlander Bumper Recall Affects 800,000 SUVs

Toyota recalls Highlanders and Highlander Hybrids for lower front bumper cover assemblies.

October 27, 2023 — A Toyota Highlander and Highlander Hybrid recall includes 800,000 SUVs to fix possible problems with the bumpers.

The recalled 2020-2023 Highlander and Highlander Hybrid vehicles are equipped with a resin front lower bumper cover assemblies connected with mounting tabs.

Toyota says even a minor impact to the lower front bumper cover assembly could cause the mounting tabs to detach from the Highlander. One or more parts of this assembly could detach and become a road hazard to other drivers.

Toyota Highlander owners will be notified about the recall by late-December 2023, and dealerships will inspect the front bumper cover mounting tabs and slots for damage. Dealers will install improved retention hardware if no damage is found.

Dealers will replace the upper and/or lower front bumper covers and install retention hardware if damage is found.

Federal safety regulators haven't announced details about the Toyota Highlander and Highlander Hybrid recall, but owners may call 800-331-4331.