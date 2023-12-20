Toyota Occupant Classification System Sensor Recall Affects 1 Million Vehicles

About 1 million Toyota and Lexus vehicles have passenger airbags that may not deploy.

December 20, 2023 — A Toyota occupant classification system (OCS) sensor recall involves about 1 million popular Toyota and Lexus models.

Toyota says the sensors in the front passenger seats may not have been manufactured correctly which could cause short circuits.

Toyota ACS Sensor Recall

2020-2021 Toyota Avalon, Avalon Hybrid

2020-2022 Toyota Camry, Camry Hybrid

2020-2021 Toyota Corolla

2020-2021 Toyota Highlander, Highlander Hybrid

2020-2021 Toyota RAV4, RAV4 Hybrid

2021 Toyota Sienna Hybrid

Lexus OCS Sensor Recall

2021 Lexus ES 250

2020-2022 Lexus ES 300H

2020-2021 Lexus ES 350

2020-2021 Lexus RX 350

2020-2021 Lexus RX 450h

The OCS sensor problem can block the passenger airbag system from properly classifying the passenger's weight, causing the airbag to not deploy in certain crashes.

Toyota didn't release many details about the occupant classification system sensor recall, but vehicle owners should receive recall letters by the middle of February 2024.

Toyota and Lexus dealerships will inspect the OCS sensors and replace them if necessary.

Toyota customers with questions about the recall should call 800-331-4331 and Lexus owners may call 800-255-3987.