Cummins EPA Settlement Reached For Nearly $1.7 Billion

January 8, 2024 — A Cummins EPA settlement has been reached for nearly $1.7 billion between the engine manufacturer, the Environmental Protection Agency, the U.S. Justice Department and the state of California over alleged emissions violations.

It's the largest civil penalty for allegedly violating the U.S. Clean Air Act.

The entire ordeal relates to alleged emissions violations in 2013-2023 Ram 2500 and Ram 3500 trucks.

According to the massive settlement, Cummins allegedly installed emissions defeat devices on 630,000 model year 2013-2019 Ram 2500 and Ram 3500 truck engines.

The EPA describes a defeat device as a part or software that bypasses, defeats or shuts off emissions controls such as emission sensors and onboard computers.

Cummins also allegedly installed auxiliary emission control devices on 330,000 model year 2019-2023 Ram 2500 and Ram 3500 engines.

The EPA and Justice Department claim the Cummins engines have emitted thousands of tons of nitrogen oxide emissions which can eventually lead to breathing and respiratory problems.

The alleged illegal activity occurred over the past 10 years as Cummins allegedly altered the Ram truck engines.

The Cummins consent decree will be filed with the U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia.

Fiat Chrysler and Cummins can blame Volkswagen for starting the emissons investigations that spread to several companies.