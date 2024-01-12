Ram Emissions Recall Includes Trucks With Cummins Engines

Cummins engine emissions problems cause recall of 630,000 Ram 2500 and Ram 3500 trucks.

January 12, 2024 — A Ram emissions recall includes 630,000 Ram 2500 and Ram 3500 trucks equipped with Cummins engines.

The emissions recall involves 2013-2019 Ram 2500 and 3500 diesel trucks that allegedly violate the U.S. Clean Air Act.

It was Fiat Chrysler and its dealers which sold the Ram trucks, but it was Cummins which applied for all Environmental Protection Agency and California emission certifications for the Ram trucks.

It's a huge mess for Cummins and Ram as the EPA and U.S. Justice Department claim the Ram emissions recall is required for illegal nitrogen oxide emissions levels.

In a settlement agreement with the U.S., Cummins agreed to pay nearly $1.7 billion and to recall and repair the 2013-2019 Ram 2500 and 3500 trucks.

Ram Emissions Recall (2013-2019 Ram 2500 / Ram 3500)

The recall involves a program to remove all alleged emissions defeat devices and replace related software in the trucks. Cummins tested the new software and proved to the EPA the Ram trucks will meet nitrogen oxide emissions regulations once the Ram trucks are repaired.

The settlement also requires Cummins to offer an extended warranty for the repaired Ram trucks and Cummins must perform "enhanced testing" to ensure the repaired Ram trucks continue to meet emission standards over time.

Specifically, the Ram emissions recall includes:

All 2013-2015 Ram 2500 and 3500 diesel trucks with two-sensor selective catalytic reduction (SCR) controllers.

All 2016-2018 Ram 2500 and 3500 diesel trucks.

All 2019 Ram 2500 and 3500 diesel trucks built on or before October 1, 2019.

According to the Cummins emissions settlement, 2020-2023 Ram 2500 and Ram 3500 trucks are not included in the emissions recall.

The Ram emissions recall program to replace the software will be available indefinitely.

For 2013-2019 Ram 2500 and Ram 3500 diesel trucks sold in Canada and imported to the U.S. or currently registered in the U.S., those trucks are eligible to receive the software updates.

FCA will contact truck owners regarding the emissions recall and it will be Ram dealers which perform the software updates.

To learn if your Ram 2500 or Ram 3500 truck is included in the emissions recall, visit the Mopar recall information page and look up emissions recall information using your truck’s VIN number.

CarComplaints.com will update our website if additional Ram emissions recall information is released.