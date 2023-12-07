Ram Steering Column Control Module Recall Announced

Chrysler recalls 165,000 trucks with turn signals and headlights that may confuse everyone.

December 6, 2023 — A Ram steering column control module recall affects nearly 165,000 trucks with lights that may take on lives of their own.

Fiat Chrysler says the following trucks are equipped with steering column control modules that may cause the high beams to activate when the turn signals are used, or may activate the turn signals when the high beams are used.

In addition, the turn signal self-canceling feature may not function properly.

2023 Ram 1500 Classic

2023 Ram 3500 Classic

2023 Ram 3500 Chassis Cab

2023-2024 Ram 2500

2023-2024 Ram 3500

2023-2024 Ram 4500 Chassis Cab

2023-2024 Ram 5500 Chassis Cab

According to federal law:

"The turn signal operating unit must be self-canceling by steering wheel rotation and capable of cancellation by a manually operated control."

The law also requires, "...only those light sources intended for meeting lower beam photometrics are energized when the beam selector switch is in the lower beam position, and that only those light sources intended for meeting upper beam photometrics are energized when the beam selector switch is in the upper beam position."

The trucks may not meet any of those requirements.

Steering Column Control Module Part Numbers For 2023 Trucks

68508697AB

68508698AB

68508699AB

68508700AB

68508701AE

68508701AF

68508702AE

68508702AF

68508703AE

68508703AF

68508704AE

68508704AF

Steering Column Control Module Part Numbers For 2024 Trucks

68508697AB

68508698AB

68508699AB

68508700AB

68508701AF

68508702AF

68508703AF

68508704AF

Nearly 23,000 of the Ram trucks are recalled in Canada.

Ram dealers will possibly replace the steering column control modules once recall letters are mailed January 17, 2024.

Ram truck owners may call 800-853-1403 and ask about recall number B2A.

Mopar Steering Column Control Module Recall

In a separate but related recall, Chrysler has recalled about 1,200 Mopar Steering Column Control Modules, with part numbers: 68508697AB, 68508699AB, 68508700AB, 68508701AF, 68508702AF, 68508704AF and 68508698AB.

When installed into a vehicle, the steering column control module may cause the high beams to activate when using the turn signal, or the turn signal to activate when using the high beams.

FCA dealers will replace or repurchase the steering column control modules.

Customers with questions may call 800-853-1403. FCA's recall number is B3A.