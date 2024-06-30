Brake Fluid Leaks and Circuit Failures Cause Audi e-tron Recall

About 10,400 model year 2022-2024 Audi RS e-tron GT and Audi e-tron GT vehicles recalled.

June 30, 2024 — Audi e-tron front axle brake hoses will be replaced on 2022-2024 Audi RS e-tron GT and Audi e-tron GT vehicles because of brake fluid leaks and brake circuit failures.

About 10,400 vehicles are recalled because the front axle brake hoses can tear and cause brake fluid leaks and circuit failures.

"Under certain operating conditions, high tensions due to deflection and bending can lead to an overstrain of the mesh with cracks in the fabric of the front axle brake hoses." — Audi

A failed brake circuit can cause reduced vehicle braking capability and longer stopping distances.

A driver will likely see a low brake fluid level warning light.

The Canadian version includes 747 Audi vehicles.

Audi e-tron recall letters will be mailed August 16, 2024, but owners may call 800-253-2834.

Audi's number for this recall is 47UP.