FCA Recalls 340,000 Alfa Romeo, Fiat and Jeep Vehicles

Faulty seat belt buckle switch sensor connections may cause front airbags to fail.

July 14, 2024 — Fiat Chrysler has recalled more than 340,000 vehicles equipped with front seat airbags that could fail in crashes.

In a seven-month period, Chrysler received nearly 500 field reports in North America about the seat belt problem.

The recall includes these vehicles with seat belt buckle switch sensors that may not be connected correctly.

2017-2024 Alfa Romeo Giulia

2018-2025 Alfa Romeo Stelvio

2019-2023 Fiat 500X

2019-2023 Jeep Renegade

2024 Fiat 500E

"A disrupted connector on the buckle switch hall effect may affect the conduction on the connectors of the seat wiring and buckle which may cause the front seat air bag to not perform as expected during a crash." — FCA

FCA opened an investigation in November 2023 after European reports of illuminated airbag warning lights.

An occupant may have warning of the problem if the airbag light is on and a buzzer sound is heard even if the seat belt is fastened.

The FCA Canada recall involves 8,387 vehicles.

FCA says it is unaware of any crash or injury reports.

Chrysler expects to mail airbag failure recall letters August 22, 2024, and dealers will repair the seat belt buckle switch sensor connections. If needed, a dealer will replace the connector by directly wiring the sensor to the harness with a solder tube.

Alfa Romeo, Fiat and Jeep owners may call 800-853-1403 and refer to recall number 82B.