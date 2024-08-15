Ford and Mazda Issue 'Do Not Drive' Warnings

More than 457,000 Ford and Mazda vehicles should be parked until the Takata airbags are replaced.

August 14, 2024 — Ford and Mazda announced do not drive warnings until the Takata airbags are replaced in more than 457,000 vehicles.

The warning is simple: park the vehicle until the recalled Takata airbag is replaced, something that should have been taken care of long ago.

All the Ford and Mazda vehicles are equipped with recalled non-desiccated Takata air bags.

Ford's do not drive warning includes 374,290 of these recalled vehicles if they have not been repaired.

2005-2014 Ford Mustang

2005-2006 Ford GT

2006-2012 Ford Fusion

2006-2012 Lincoln MKZ/Zephyr

2006-2012 Mercury Milan

2007-2010 Ford Edge

2007-2010 Lincoln MKX

2007-2011 Ford Ranger

Mazda’s airbag warning covers 82,893 of these previously recalled vehicles that have not been repaired.

2004-2009 Mazda B-Series

2003-2013 Mazda Mazda6

2006-2007 Mazda MazdaSpeed6

2004-2011 Mazda RX-8

2004-2006 Mazda MPV

2007-2012 Mazda CX-7

2007-2015 Mazda CX-9

At least 27 people have been killed by exploding airbags in the U.S. and at least 400 people have been injured.

Ford owners can check for recalls here.

Mazda owners can check here.