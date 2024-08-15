Ford and Mazda Issue 'Do Not Drive' Warnings

— Ford and Mazda announced do not drive warnings until the Takata airbags are replaced in more than 457,000 vehicles.
The warning is simple: park the vehicle until the recalled Takata airbag is replaced, something that should have been taken care of long ago.
All the Ford and Mazda vehicles are equipped with recalled non-desiccated Takata air bags.
Ford's do not drive warning includes 374,290 of these recalled vehicles if they have not been repaired.
- 2005-2014 Ford Mustang
- 2005-2006 Ford GT
- 2006-2012 Ford Fusion
- 2006-2012 Lincoln MKZ/Zephyr
- 2006-2012 Mercury Milan
- 2007-2010 Ford Edge
- 2007-2010 Lincoln MKX
- 2007-2011 Ford Ranger
Mazda’s airbag warning covers 82,893 of these previously recalled vehicles that have not been repaired.
- 2004-2009 Mazda B-Series
- 2003-2013 Mazda Mazda6
- 2006-2007 Mazda MazdaSpeed6
- 2004-2011 Mazda RX-8
- 2004-2006 Mazda MPV
- 2007-2012 Mazda CX-7
- 2007-2015 Mazda CX-9
At least 27 people have been killed by exploding airbags in the U.S. and at least 400 people have been injured.
Ford owners can check for recalls here.