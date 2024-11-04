Ford F-250, F-350 and F-450 Recalled Over Camera Issues

Ford recalls 25,000 trucks with top rearview cameras that can be affected by water.

November 4, 2024 — Ford truck tailgate camera problems have led to a recall of 2023-2024 Ford F-250, F-350 and F-450 trucks.

The recall involves 25,000 trucks.

Water may enter the tailgate park assist sensor interface module and cause the rearview camera image to display part of the time or possibly appear blue or black.

In February, a supplier noticed a black screen for a tailgate top camera. Engineers opened an investigation and determined water could enter the interface between the connector on the tailgate top camera and the mating connector interface seal on the coaxial cable.

According to the automaker:

"Ford’s initial investigation identified multiple causal factors for water ingress related to component manufacture and design. The camera connector was oblong and out of tolerance. Additionally, the mating connector sealing ribs on the coaxial harness connector were out of tolerance. The investigation also revealed that the camera bracket had not been designed or tested for water ingress scenarios."

Ford is aware of 130 warranty reports and 11 field reports, but no crash or injury reports.

Ford recall letters are expected to be mailed December 9, 2024, then dealers will replace the tailgate top cameras, wire harnesses and modules. In addition, dealers will update image software.

Ford truck owners may contact Ford at 866-436-7332 and ask about rearview camera recall number 24S66.