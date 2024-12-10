Ford Fusion Energi Class Action Lawsuit Filed in Canada

Ford Canada lawsuit alleges 2019-2020 Ford Fusion PHEVs could burn from battery defects.

December 10, 2024 — A Ford Fusion Energi class action lawsuit in Canada alleges owners of the 2019-2020 Fusion plug-in hybrid electric vehicles (PHEVs) are at risk of losing their cars to fires.

Ford Canada recalled the cars in June 2023.

As with all hybrid cars, the Fusion Energi cars can be driven without being charged, but they will use more gasoline than if they were charged.

"This class action concerns the negligent and dangerous design, manufacture and installation of the high-voltage battery energy control module in the 2019-2020 Ford Fusion PHEV vehicles."

Ontario plaintiff Zachary Christou purchased a 2020 Ford Fusion SEL Hybrid in June 2022 to save money on gasoline.

Before receiving the June 2023 recall, the plaintiff says he spent $655.11 on gasoline in a 12-month period. The plaintiff says he then spent $1,117.06 on gasoline over an almost seven-month period.

According to the Ford Canada class action, the Fusion Energi battery module can become damaged and cause a failure to start the car or the battery can overheat and cause a fire.

The plaintiff asserts at least seven car fires occurred, but Ford allegedly failed to warn customers about the problems.

In July 2022, Ford knew of five U.S. fire allegations that occurred in the trunk areas on 2019 Fusion hybrids equipped with 30Ah high voltage batteries, with the incidents occurring between March and May 2022. The supplier tracked the fires to the batteries.

Then in February 2023, Ford issued a technical service bulletin to dealers telling technicians to replace the battery if a Fusion Energi came in for service and set certain diagnostic trouble codes.

Ford allegedly had a duty to Fusion Energi customers to ensure the cars were "fit for intended and/or reasonably foreseeable use."

The plaintiff argues Ford should pay:

"General damages and special damages in the amount of $20,000,000.00; Punitive damages and/or aggregated damages in the amount of $1,000,000.00."

The Ford Fusion Energi class action lawsuit was filed in the Ontario Superior Court of Justice: Zachary Christou v. Ford Motor Company, et al.

The plaintiff is represented by Gluckstein Lawyers.