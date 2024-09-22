Ford Maverick Radio Problems Kill the Backup Camera Images

Ford recalls 144,000 Maverick trucks after complaints and two crash reports.

September 22, 2024 — Ford Maverick radio problems have caused a recall of 144,500 Maverick trucks because the backup camera images may freeze when the trucks are shifted into REVERSE.

The recalled 2022-2024 Ford Maverick trucks are equipped with Connected Touch Radios that need their software updated.

The Ford Maverick Connected Touch Radio processes the live video feed from the rearview camera.

The problem with the Connected Touch Radio?

"An improper memory handling within CTR [Connected Touch Radio] software is causing a component in the end-to-end RVC [rearview camera] image processing path to fail."

Ford is aware of about 30 complaints about Ford Maverick backup camera images that failed, with the first report occurring in April 2022.

Ford also knows of two reports of crashes that occurred when the backup camera screens froze.

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration contacted Ford in June regarding complaints about frozen backup camera images on 2022 Ford Mavericks.

In June 2024, Ford’s investigation showed all the Maverick trucks were equipped with Ford's Connected Touch Radios.

Ford Maverick radio recall letters are expected to be mailed September 30, 2024, and dealers will update the Connected Touch Radio software to keep the backup cameras working.

Ford Maverick truck owners may contact Ford at 866-436-7332 and ask about radio recall 24S59.