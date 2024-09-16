Ford Mustangs Recalled Over Fractured Rear Suspension Knuckles

Ford recalls more than 5,200 Mustangs that could lose steering control.

September 16, 2024 — Ford has recalled more than 5,200 Mustangs because the rear suspension knuckles can fail and cause drivers to lose control of the cars.

The recalled 2024 Ford Mustang rear suspension knuckles may have casting defects which weaken the components, causing a driver to lose both vehicle handling and steering control.

According to Ford:

"During knuckle production at the part supplier, a debris filter may have been improperly placed during the casting process, allowing slag to enter the part cavity and resulting in casting imperfections."

Ford learned about the problem through warranty reports of rear suspension knuckle fractures on 2024 Mustangs, but there have been no crash or injury reports.

A driver may notice the rear tires tilting outward or tilting inward when braking or increasing the throttle.

About 620 Ford Mustangs are recalled in Canada.

Ford dealerships will inspect and possibly replace the rear suspension knuckles.

Ford Mustang owners may contact Ford at 866-436-7332 and refer to suspension knuckle recall number 24S49.