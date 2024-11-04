Ford Mustangs Recalled For Instrument Panel Failures

Ford recalls 6,200 Mustangs because the instrument panel clusters may appear black.

November 4, 2024 — More than 6,200 model year 2024 Ford Mustangs are recalled because the instrument panels may not light up when the vehicles are started or while driving.

The instrument panel cluster shows a driver critical information (speed, warning lights, gauges, etc.).

Telltales (warning lights) are required by law, but to a Ford Mustang driver those lights will not appear because the instrument panel will be black.

According to the Mustang recall:

"Low voltage events can result in communication loss due to software initialization issues in the Remote Cluster Box (RCB)."

Ford learned about the problem in August during warranty claim analysis, but no other Ford vehicles had issues.

Between June 11, 2024, and October 7, 2024, Ford was aware of 58 warranty claims for the 2024 Ford Mustang instrument panel.

However, there have been no reports of crashes or injuries.

Ford Mustang recall letters are expected to be mailed November 11, 2024, and dealerships will update the instrument panel cluster software.

Ford Mustang owners may call 866-436-7332. Ford's instrument panel recall number is 24C35.