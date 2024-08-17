Ford Ranger and Lincoln Nautilus Recalled Over Window Reversal Feature

More than 70,000 vehicles need updates to their driver and passenger door module software.

August 17, 2024 — Ford Ranger and Lincoln Nautilus windows are supposed to automatically reverse if an object is detected, but a recall of more than 70,000 vehicles has been announced because the windows may not reverse.

The recalled 2024 Ford Ranger and 2024 Lincoln Nautilus windows may pinch and damage a finger or other object if closing the windows with the global closing feature.

From Ford's description of the problem, certain steps must occur before the reverse feature fails.

"This may only occur if the preceding window movement was in the “up” direction with the window remaining partially open, followed by a key off/sleep cycle that has a duration greater than 12 minutes. Software logic in the driver and passenger door modules can cause the window relative glass position to be reset during a module reset, disabling the automatic reversal system."

Ford's engineers discovered the problem while testing a vehicle.

Ford and Lincoln dealers will update the driver and passenger door module software once recall letters are mailed September 23, 2024.

Ford and Lincoln owners may contact Ford at 866-436-7332 and ask about recall number 24C24.