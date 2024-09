Ford recalls about 60 Explorer Hybrids equipped with 3.3-liter hybrid engines.

September 25, 2024 — Ford has recalled about 60 model year 2024 Explorer Hybrids equipped with 3.3L hybrid engines.

Ford says the 12-volt battery cable may chafe against the belt-integrated starter generator and create a short circuit.

Ford dealers will install tie straps between the battery cables and high voltage cables after recall letters are mailed October 21, 2024.

Ford Explorer Hybrid owners may call 866-436-7332 and refer to recall number 24S61.