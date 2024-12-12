Ford Recalls 28,000 Vehicles Over Missing Warning Labels

Ford and Lincoln models are missing the dashboard airbag warning labels which went elsewhere.

December 12, 2024 — Ford has recalled nearly 28,000 vehicles because the dashboard airbag warning labels are missing.

Ford says the dashboard airbag warning labels are missing because they were applied to vehicles for non-U.S. markets.

The recall involves these models:

2020-2025 Ford Explorer

2020-2025 Lincoln Aviator

2020-2024 Ford Escape

2020-2024 Lincoln Corsair

2018-2024 Ford F-150

2018-2024 Ford Expedition

2018-2024 Lincoln Navigator

Ford first learned about the problem in September during an audit of 2025 Explorer and Aviator export vehicles.

Engineers determined the labels were not included on vehicles for the U.S. and government/military markets, which require the labels.

Ford will mail airbag warning labels December 16, 2024.

Ford and Lincoln owners with questions may call 866-436-7332 and ask about warning label recall number 24C39.