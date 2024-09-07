Ford Issues Transit Steering Column Intermediate Shaft Recall

Ford Transit van drivers may lose steering control because the wrong bolts were installed.

September 7, 2024 — A Ford Transit steering column intermediate shaft recall has been announced for nearly 2,000 vans to replace the steering column intermediate shaft bolts.

The recalled 2023-2024 Transit van steering column intermediate shafts may have been secured to the steering gear pinion shafts with the wrong bolts.

This can cause a loss of steering control when there is a separation of steering components.

"In the affected vehicles, a substitute bolt was used to secure the new steering column intermediate shaft to the steering gear pinion shaft. The substitute bolt may be susceptible to stripped threads and bolt breakage." — Ford

Ford says the recalled Transits were modified to prepare for the vehicle’s body lift kit, but a substitute bolt was used to attach a new steering column with a longer intermediate shaft U-joint coupling, and steering gear pinion shaft.

It was the wrong bolt to use for the job.

Ford Transit recall letters will be mailed September 9, 2024, and Ford dealerships will replace the steering column intermediate shaft bolts.

Ford Transit owners may call 866-436-7332 and refer to recall number 24S48.