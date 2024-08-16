Ford Windshield Wiper Recall: Maverick, Bronco Sport and Mustang Mach-E

More than 37,000 vehicles recalled because the windshield wiper motors may fail.

August 15, 2024 — Ford 2023-2024 Maverick, 2023 Ford Bronco Sport and 2023 Ford Mustang Mach-E vehicles are equipped with front windshield wiper motors that may fail which will cause the wipers to fail.

More than 37,300 vehicles are recalled due to windshield wiper failures, something Ford dealers will fix by possibly replacing the windshield wiper motors.

In April, reports said windshield wipers were failing in Bronco Sport and Maverick vehicles, causing Ford to open an investigation.

Engineers found water had entered the windshield wiper motors which caused the motors to stop working.

The supplier determined water entered the wiper motors because there was a failure to correctly apply a sealer between the gear cover and gear housing.

Ford also discovered the same faulty wiper motors are installed in Bronco Sport, Maverick, and Mach-E vehicles, with the motors built on certain dates and during specific hours of production.

As of July 15, 2024, Ford was aware of 81 worldwide warranty reports with confirmed water intrusion into the wiper motor, but there have been no crash or injury reports.

Ford windshield wiper motor recall letters will be mailed August 26, 2024.

Ford owners may call 866-436-7332 and ask about windshield wiper recall number 24S51.