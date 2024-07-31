GM Duramax Diesel CP4 Fuel Pump Lawsuit Settlement

General Motors Duramax diesel Bosch CP4 fuel pump settlement is preliminarily approved.

July 31, 2024 — A General Motors Duramax diesel CP4 fuel pump lawsuit settlement has been preliminarily approved after owners alleged Bosch CP4 fuel pumps were defective.

The fuel pump lawsuit includes 2011-2016 Chevrolet Silverado and 2011-2016 GMC Sierra trucks equipped with Duramax diesel 6.6L V8 engines.

The Duramax truck fuel pump lawsuit alleges the trucks are dangerous because the pumps can shut down the engines while driving.

"Plaintiffs allege GM then charges consumers $10,000 to fix it, when it allegedly knows that 'any such repair is futile because it will not actually fix the issue so long as the vehicle is being filled with U.S. diesel.'”

The Bosch CP4 fuel pumps allegedly fail from the use of American diesel fuel because the pumps are too fragile to handle U.S. diesel fuel. The plaintiffs contend the pumps generate metal shavings which destroy the fuel injection systems and Duramax engines.

The original consolidated fuel pump class action lawsuit was filed for owners nationwide and included additional models.

But as with many automotive class action lawsuits, it seems the trucks are defective but only if they were purchased in seven states.

To qualify for the settlement, owners must have purchased a 2011-2016 Chevrolet Silverado or GMC Sierra Duramax diesel 6.6L V8 truck from a GM dealer after March 1, 2010, in these states only: California, Florida, Illinois, Iowa, New York, Pennsylvania or Texas.

The GM diesel fuel pump class action lawsuit (Chapman v. General Motors) was consolidated from these class actions:

Berry v. Robert Bosch

Click v. GM

Hockensmith v. Robert Bosch

Martinez v. Robert Bosch

Moonan v. GM

Ginebra v. GM

General Motors denies all the allegations and denies the trucks are defective.

GM Diesel Fuel Pump Lawsuit Settlement — Reimbursement Fund

Reimbursements are available for owners who paid their own money for diesel fuel pump repairs if the work was performed based on the alleged Bosch CP4 fuel pump defect which causes metal shavings.

Meaning, the problems must have been caused by fuel pump metal parts that rubbed together, created metal shavings, contaminated the Duramax diesel fuel system and caused catastrophic engine failure.

Former diesel truck owners may also qualify for money based on overpaying for the vehicles.

GM Diesel Fuel Pump Lawsuit Settlement — Future Warranty

All current customers who still own their trucks will receive prospective future warranty coverage for repairs performed at GM dealerships on the CP4 fuel pumps and related components.

However, GM diesel truck owners will be stuck paying 50% for repairs because the future warranty is limited.

This fuel pump extended warranty coverage will run for up to 12 months from the date of final approval of the class action settlement, or 200,000 miles from original sale (whichever comes first).

The GM diesel fuel pump settlement final fairness hearing is scheduled for January 21, 2025.

These plaintiffs who filed the 574-page class action lawsuit will receive $5,000 each: Mark Chapman, Kyle McDuffie, Bryan Joyce, Stacy Wade Sizelove, Kevin Allen Lawson, Holly Reasor, Homero Medina, Jacqueline Bargstedt, Calvin Smith, Nathan Howton and Trisha Alliss.

According to the settlement, the attorneys representing the plaintiffs will receive $15 million.

The GM truck diesel fuel pump lawsuit was filed in the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Michigan (Southern Division): Chapman, et al., v. General Motors LLC.

The plaintiffs are represented by Hagens Berman Sobol Shapiro LLP, Hilliard Martinez Gonzalez LLP, and The Miller Law Firm P.C.