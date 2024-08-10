Honda Ridgeline Backup Camera Recall Shuts Down Investigation

Honda Ridgeline rearview camera wiring was bending when the tailgate was opened and closed.

August 10, 2024 — A Honda Ridgeline backup camera recall has shut down a federal investigation into complaints about 2020-2023 Honda Ridgeline rearview camera failures.

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration opened the February backup camera investigation following complaints about camera images that failed to display when backing up.

NHTSA has received more than 50 complaints about the 2020-2023 Honda Ridgeline trucks.

According to Honda, the backup camera wire harness is routed near the hinge in the tailgate and is exposed when opening and closing the tailgate. Basically the wire can suffer from bending stress on the harness.

Honda determined the wire harness was made with a material which is permeable to water and salt and can freeze and thaw. Opening and closing the tailgate eventually causes the tailgate wiring harness to break.

This kills the rearview camera image.

In May, a Honda Ridgeline backup camera recall was announced for 2020-2024 Ridgeline trucks for dealerships to replace the backup camera tailgate wire harnesses with parts from a new supplier. The new wiring is also supposedly made to withstand wear from bending.

NHTSA will keep an eye on Ridgeline complaints, but for now the investigation is closed based on the Honda Ridgeline backup camera recall.