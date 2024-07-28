Infiniti Driveshaft Recall Affects M Series, Q Series

Recall includes vehicles with defective Infiniti driveshaft propeller shafts.

July 28, 2024 — Infiniti driveshaft problems have caused a recall of about 7,300 vehicles equipped with driveshafts that can prematurely wear out and break.

If a vehicle is in motion it won't be for long, and if the driveshaft breaks while the vehicle is parked it can rollaway.

The Infiniti driveshaft recall includes these two-wheel-drive vehicles:

2011-2013 Infiniti M56

2012-2013 Infiniti M35 Hybrid

2014-2018 Infiniti Q50s

2014-2018 Infiniti Q70 Hybrid

2014-2019 Infiniti Q70

2015-2019 Infiniti Q70L

Infiniti says the supplier had problems with the strength of the driveshaft propeller shaft which can fracture.

According to the automaker, the propeller shaft can break at the "press-fit joint of the ball yoke."

A driver will have no advance warning before the driveshaft breaks, and drivers should engage the parking brakes when parking.

Infiniti driveshaft recall letters will be mailed August 12, 2024, and dealers will replace the driveshafts.

Owners may call 800-662-6200 and ask about Infiniti driveshaft recall number R24A5 or number R24A7.