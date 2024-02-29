Jeep Grand Cherokee Recall: Wheels May Fall Outward

Affects 355,000 model year 2021-2023 Jeep Grand Cherokee L and 2022-2023 Jeep Grand Cherokee SUVs.

February 29, 2024 — Chrysler has recalled more than 355,000 Jeep Grand Cherokees with wheels that may fall outward.

The recalled 2021-2023 Jeep Grand Cherokee L and 2022-2023 Jeep Grand Cherokee SUVs have upper control arm ball joints and steering knuckles that may separate.

Driving with a wheel stuck outward is going to be a problem.

"A damaged pinch bolt may break and result in the loss of clamp load between the UCA ball joint and the knuckle." — FCA recall

The problem was discovered in June 2023 when Chrysler opened an investigation into Jeep Grand Cherokees with damaged pinch bolts.

As of January 24, 2024, Chrysler is aware of at least one customer assistance record, 18 warranty claims and one field report. But the automaker doesn't know of any crashes or injuries caused by the problem.

Jeep Grand Cherokee drivers may notice abnormal noise when driving over bumps.

About 17,461 Jeeps are recalled in Canada.

Jeep Grand Cherokee recall letters will be mailed April 12, 2024, and dealers will replace the upper control arm pinch bolts.

Customers with questions about the Grand Cherokee recall may call 800-853-1403 and refer to recall number 10B.