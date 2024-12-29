Kia EV9 Recall Issued For Missing Seat Bolts

Kia recalls more than 22,000 EV9 SUVs after reports of missing seat mounting bolts.

December 28, 2024 — More than 22,000 Kia EV9 SUVs are recalled because of second-row and third-row seat problems.

The recalled 2024-2025 EV9 seat mounting bolts may be missing, something that could cause real problems in a collision.

It's likely an assembly plant worker got a talking-to because it was an employee who made the mistake.

Kia received a report in September about a 2024 Kia EV9 that had missing third-row seat mounting bolts.

A second report came in about another 2024 EV9 with missing bolts, so Kia inspected dozens of vehicles but found no problems. But a third report was received regarding a dealer warranty claim.

At this time the problem was traced to a worker error.

Kia is unaware of any crashes or injuries, but customers should pay attention to any loose seats or rattle noise.

Kia dealers will install any missing seat mounting bolts once EV9 recall notices are mailed in January 2025.

Kia EV9 owners with questions may call 800-333-4542 and ask about seat mounting bolt recall number SC329.