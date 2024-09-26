Kia EV9 Remote Smart Parking Assist Recall Announced

Kia recalls 14,000 EV9 SUVs because the remote parking feature can cause collisions.

September 26, 2024 — Kia EV9 remote smart parking assist problems have caused a recall of nearly 14,000 SUVs that may miscalculate stopping distances when using the remote smart parking assist features.

The recalled 2024 Kia EV9 SUVs may have software errors that can be fixed when dealers update the integrated electronic brake software.

The 2024 Kia EV9 remote smart parking assist feature allows a driver to move the vehicle by remote control. But to work correctly the system should properly calculate stopping distances.

Kia learned about the remote smart parking assist feature problem when a 2024 EV9 in Korea collided with a parked car at less than 2 mph. Engineers performed tests and determined insufficient brake pressure can result in extended stopping distances while using the remote smart parking assist feature.

Kia is unaware of any crashes or injuries caused by the remote smart parking assist feature problems.

About 1,400 Kia EV9s are recalled in Canada.

Kia EV9 remote smart parking assist feature recall letters are expected to be mailed October 18, 2024.

Owners of 2024 Kia EV9 SUVs may call 800-333-4542. Kia's number for this recall is SC324.