Kia Recalls Sorento PHEVs To Prevent Fuel Leaks

Kia recalls 1,400 model year 2025 Sorento plug-in hybrid electric vehicles.

December 18, 2024 — Kia has recalled its 2025 Sorento plug-in hybrid electric vehicles because the steering racks may damage the fuel lines in crash impacts.

This can cause fuel leaks and fires in the 1,400 recalled vehicles.

Kia discovered the problem while performing frontal crash tests on a 2026 Sorento.

"During testing of the Sorento Plug-In Hybrid (PHEV) equipped with Rack-Mounted Motor Driven Power Steering (R-MDPS), the subframe was displaced causing the steering rack to contact and damage the fuel line, leading to a fuel leak." — Kia

Kia dealers will install covers around the fuel lines once recall letters are mailed January 10, 2025.

Sorento PHEV owners with questions should call 800-333-4542 and ask about recall number SC328.