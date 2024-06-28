Lexus NX and Lexus RX Front Headrests Must Be Replaced

Lexus recalls 12,000 SUVs because the front driver and passenger head restraints may be faulty.

June 27, 2024 — A Lexus NX and Lexus RX recall involves more than 12,000 SUVs in Canada and the U.S. because of headrest problems.

Recalled are 2024 Lexus RX and 2024-2025 Lexus NX SUVs equipped with front driver and passenger head restraints that may be removed without pressing the release buttons.

Limited information is available, but Lexus says the headrest problem increases the risk of injuries to occupants and it also violates safety standards.

More than 1,000 of the SUVs are recalled in Canada.

Lexus dealers will replace the front driver and passenger head restraints.

Lexus RX and Lexus NX owners should watch for headrest recall letters by the end of August 2024.

Lexus NX and RX customers who have questions should call Lexus at 800-255-3987.