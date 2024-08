Lexus UX 300h hybrid power system wires can break and cause the vehicles to stall.

August 9, 2024 — A Lexus UX 300h recall involves about 140 vehicles built in January 2024.

According to Lexus, hybrid power system wires could wear out over time and break, causing a loss of motive power even at higher speeds.

Lexus dealers will replace the engine room main wire harnesses with new harnesses.

The automaker didn't announce more about the recall other than UX 300h owners will be notified by October 2024.

Lexus UX 300h owners may call 800-255-3987.