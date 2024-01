Mercedes-Benz Metris and Sprinter Vans Recalled

Three Mercedes Sprinter van recalls and one Mercedes Metris recall involve thousands of vans.

January 20, 2024 — Mercedes-Benz has issued three recalls for Sprinter vans and one recall for Mercedes Metris vans, so we'll start with the Metris.

Mercedes-Benz Metris Fuel Pump Recall

Nearly 14,000 model year 2022-2023 Mercedes-Benz Metris vans are recalled because they could stall from fuel pump failures.

The Metris fuel pump recall is an expansion of a July 2023 Mercedes van recall.

Mercedes says there are problems with the fuel pump impeller that can deform if it hits the fuel pump housing. The impeller material is the problem, and a driver may know of the problem if the engine runs rough or a warning message appears.

Metris recall letters will be mailed February 16, 2024, and dealers will replace the fuel pumps.

Mercedes Metris van owners may call 877-762-8267 and use fuel pump recall 23P4790205.

Mercedes-Benz Sprinter Frame Member Recall

More than 3,700 Mercedes Sprinter vans may suffer reduced stability due to missing frame member reinforcement fasteners.

Additionally, the third-row seat mountings can fail based on the missing frame member fasteners.

The recalled 2019-2022 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter vans will need to be brought to dealers to inspect and repair the longitudinal frame members.

Owner recall letters are expected to be mailed February 16, 2024.

Sprinter van owners may call 877-762-8267 and ask about recall number VS3ROHRAH.

Mercedes-Benz Sprinter Missing Bolts Recall

Nearly 400 model year 2019-2023 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter vans may have partition walls that are missing bolts, allowing the walls to detach during crashes.

Mercedes dealers will secure the partition walls once recall letters are mailed February 16, 2024.

Mercedes Sprinter owners may learn more by calling 877-762-8267. The van recall number is VS3TREWAN.

Mercedes-Benz Sprinter Crossmember Recall

About 10 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter vans are recalled because the connection between the propeller shaft bearing and crossmember may loosen. This will cause stability problems in the 2020 Sprinter vans.

Additionally, the propeller shaft may damage the fuel tank during a crash, causing a gas leak and possible fire.

Dealers will inspect and replace the crossmembers, so owners should watch for recall letters after February 16, 2024.

With questions, call 877-762-8267 and ask about recall number VS3QUERTR.