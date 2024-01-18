GM Oil Consumption Lawsuit Should Be Dismissed, says General Motors

Ohio class action alleges several 2010-2014 Chevrolet and GMC vehicles are defective.

January 18, 2024 — A GM oil consumption lawsuit alleges certain 2010-2014 models in Ohio consume excessive amounts of oil in vehicles equipped with Gen IV LC9 engines.

The General Motors oil consumption lawsuit includes:

"All current and former owners or lessees of a Class Vehicle (as defined herein) that was purchased or leased in the State of Ohio."

The GM lawsuit includes these models.

2010-2014 Chevrolet Avalanche

2010-2014 Chevrolet Silverado

2010-2014 Chevrolet Suburban

2010-2014 Chevrolet Tahoe

2010-2014 GMC Sierra

2010-2014 GMC Yukon

2010-2014 GMC Yukon XL

GM alleges the class action should be tossed because there is no evidence of oil consumption defects.

Plaintiff Lisa Mae Jennings purchased a new 2013 Chevrolet Silverado in June 2013, and GM argues the plaintiff signed a contract for her vehicle and she agreed to arbitrate any dispute regarding her purchase, including any disputes over “any alleged promises, representations and/or warranties.”

In June 2016, after driving the vehicle for three years and over 40,000 miles, the check engine light came on and the power dropped. She took the vehicle to a dealer which replaced a broken camshaft for free under warranty.

A few months later, the check engine light came on again and the GM dealer replaced the oil pressure switch, but this time the plaintiff paid for this repair because the warranty expired.

When the truck was more than seven years old and had 92,000 on it, the check engine light came on and he dealer installed a new AFM lifter.

Ford notes that since then, the plaintiff’s husband has checked the oil in the truck on unspecified occasions and added up to two quarts between oil changes every 6,521 miles.

"The truck has not needed any other repairs, and plaintiff has never had an oil consumption test performed on her 2013 Silverado. There is no evidence that any of the repairs to her truck had anything to do with excess oil consumption or a piston ring defect." — General Motors

GM also argues the plaintiff still regularly drives the 2013 Silverado which has over 100,000 miles on it. She allegedly has no evidence her GM truck has a defect or needed repairs as a result of piston ring wear or excess oil consumption, and she allegedly has no evidence her vehicle has declined in value.

The GM oil consumption class action lawsuit was filed in the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Ohio, Cleveland Division: Airko, Inc., et al., v. General Motors LLC.

The plaintiff is represented by DiCello Levitt Gutzler LLC, and Beasley, Allen, Crow, Methvin, Portis & Miles, P.C.