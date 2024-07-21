Porsche Recalls 2024 Cayennes Over Cracked Control Arms

About 2,500 Cayenne SUVs recalled, but Porsche says it's possible only 9 are defective.

July 21, 2024 — A 2024 Porsche Cayenne recall involves about 2,500 SUVs, but Porsche believes no more than nine vehicles are affected by the problem.

Porsche says the 2024 Cayennes may have cracked driver's side front axle upper left control arms.

Porsche says the control arms were cracked when they were installed on the vehicles.

A Cayenne driver could lose steering control if the control arm breaks.

Porsche says the component is one of several suspension parts connecting the wheel hub carrier to the body. The control arm also "manages the suspension forces, such as drive and brake torque, lateral forces and steering."

Although Porsche knows the control arm can break without warning, the automaker is not aware of any incidents.

Porsche Cayenne recall letters should be mailed September 13, 2024, and dealers will replace the driver's side left upper control arms.

Porsche Cayenne owners may call 800-767-7243 and refer to control arm recall number ARB2.