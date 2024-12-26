Porsche Taycan Battery Fire Lawsuit Filed in Canada

Includes Porsche Taycan, Porsche Taycan Cross Turismo and Porsche Taycan Cross Turismo Turbo.

December 25, 2024 — A Porsche Taycan battery class action lawsuit in Canada alleges the electric vehicles are dangerous to drive and even park because the batteries may catch fire.

The Porsche Canada lawsuit alleges recalls haven't helped because the Taycans are still equipped with the defective lithium-ion batteries.

According to the Porsche Taycan battery class action, these Taycans are at risk of problems:

2020-2024 Porsche Taycan

2021-2023 Porsche Taycan Cross Turismo

2021-2023 Porsche Taycan Cross Turismo Turbo

The plaintiff asserts the Taycan lithium-ion batteries can overheat when fully charged, causing short circuits and fires. Property and people are at risk if a Taycan battery catches fire, something that can occur even with the vehicle turned off.

Porsche began recalling the vehicles in 2023, but the lawsuit alleges the recall repairs do not fix the root cause of the battery defects. According to the plaintiff, Porsche hasn't agreed to repair or replace the Taycan lithium-ion batteries, a process necessary to keep people safe.

"Rather than identifying a repair or replacement of all the defective lithium-ion batteries equipped in the Affected Class Vehicles, the recalls instructs owners and/or lessees of the Affected Class Vehicles to limit charging to 80% of the lithium-ion battery's actual capacity, resulting in a reduction of the advertised range that owners and/or lessees paid for and further, requiring owners and/or lessees to charge the Affected Class Vehicles more frequently." — Porsche Taycan battery lawsuit

Porsche dealers in Canada are told to install software updates that will monitor the batteries for any problems. But the class action says the updates won't be available until sometime in the first quarter of 2025.

If a problem with the Taycan battery is detected, a driver will see a warning message before the battery overheats. But the lawsuit alleges a software update does nothing to repair the defective lithium-ion batteries.

Porsche has allegedly left Taycan customers with two bad choices. A Porsche Taycan owner can park their vehicle which cost them more than $100,000, or they can continue driving the Taycans and risk a battery fire.

The Porsche Taycan battery class action lawsuit was filed in the Supreme Court of British Columbia: Pardeep Singh Dhillon v. Porsche Cars Canada, LTD., et al.

The plaintiff is represented by Dusevic & Garcha.