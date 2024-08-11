Porsche Taycan Class Action Lawsuit Continues For California Owners

Porsche lawsuit alleges Taycans have heating, cooling and infotainment system defects.

August 11, 2024 — A Porsche Taycan class action lawsuit is holding on in a California courtroom, but the parties have seen most of the claims dismissed.

According to the Taycan class action lawsuit, 2020-2021 Taycans have defects in the infotainment and heating/cooling systems.

The lawsuit, filed on behalf of California Porsche customers, alleges Taycan base, Taycan Turbo, Taycan Turbo S and Taycan 4S vehicles are affected.

Several features are allegedly defective, including the cockpit display, Apple CarPlay, wireless phone charging and heating and cooling systems.

The class action alleges Porsche knew the 2020-2021 Taycans were defective but failed to warn consumers about the problems.

The California plaintiff who sued contends his Taycan began having trouble as soon as he was driving home from leasing the vehicle. Specifically, the plaintiff claims Apple CarPlay and the wireless mobile phone charging failed to work properly.

The plaintiff said he was notified about a recall of the computer system, but by that time multiple issues were evident.

According to the Porsche Taycan class action lawsuit, 95% of the time it took more than 60 seconds For Apple Carplay to connect and 20% of the time it took more than five minutes.

The plaintiff says it can take minutes for the radio to work, and many times the wireless charging didn't work at all. In addition, radio station favorites would disappear and the Porsche Smart Lift system often failed.

The Smart Lift failures allegedly caused the plaintiff's Taycan to scrape the ground.

Motion to Dismiss the Porsche Taycan Class Action Lawsuit

Judge Michael W. Fitzgerald dismissed the majority of the claims against Porsche, but did allow claims over the Song-Beverly Act and California Unfair Competition Law to proceed.

The judge found most of the alleged problems do not affect the safety of the vehicles, but the judge did agree with the plaintiff about safety issues associated with the heating systems.

Porsche now must respond to the remaining Song-Beverly Act and California Unfair Competition Law claims.

The Porsche Taycan class action lawsuit was filed in U.S. District Court for the Central District of California: William M. Turner v. Porsche Cars North America, Inc.

The plaintiff is represented by Law + Brandmeyer LLP.