Nearly 1,000 model year 2024 Porsche Taycans need their software updated.

September 11, 2024 — Porsche has recalled its 2024 Taycans because the parking lights may not operate as intended when the turn signals are activated.

Porsche says nearly 1,000 Taycan SUVs may have incorrect headlight control module software.

One Taycan is recalled in Canada.

Porsche dealers will update the headlight control module software once recall notification letters have been mailed November 1, 2024.

Porsche Taycan owners may contact Porsche at 800-767-7243 and refer to recall number ARB4.