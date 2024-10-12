Recall: Audi e-tron GT and RS e-tron GT Battery Problems

Audi recalls 7,200 Audi e-tron GT and Audi RS e-tron GT cars at risk of battery fires.

October 12, 2024 — An Audi e-tron battery fire recall involves 7,200 model year 2022-2024 Audi e-tron GT, and 2022-2024 Audi RS e-tron GT vehicles in the U.S. and Canada.

The Audi e-trons are equipped with high voltage batteries that can experience short circuits in the battery modules.

Although the e-tron battery problem is serious, Audi is not aware of any customer complaints, injuries, crashes or fires due to the batteries.

As an interim measure and for Audi e-tron vehicles where online data is available, the vehicles will be monitored through online data evaluation.

Where the online data shows a potentially critical battery module, the the e-tron owner will be contacted and told to only charge the vehicle up to 80% charging capacity until the affected module can be replaced by Audi.

For vehicles where online data is not available, as an interim measure dealers will perform diagnostic procedures and possibly replace battery module assemblies. Owners of these vehicles will also be advised to only charge their vehicles up to 80% charging capacity.

Audi says the inspection may have to be repeated before the software becomes available.

The final recall repair will be the installation of advanced onboard diagnostic software that will detect potential problems related to changes in battery module performance and will warn the driver before problems can develop.

Audi says this software is expected to become available in the first quarter of 2025.

Audi e-tron battery recall letters are expected to be mailed November 29, 2024. Audi e-tron GT and Audi RS e-tron GT owners may call 800-253-2834 and ask about recall numbers 931A and 931B.