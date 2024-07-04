Recall: Ford Mustang Steering Wheels Are Haunted

Ford recalls 30,000 Mustangs because the steering wheels can suddenly turn side-to-side.

July 3, 2024 — Certain Ford Mustang steering wheels may take on lives of their own according to a recall of 2022-2023 Mustang cars.

More than 30,700 Ford Mustangs have secondary steering torque sensors that may not be calibrated properly.

Here's the fun part.

The problem can cause the Mustang "steering wheel to turn side to side against the driver's intentions."

Ford describes the details of the problem:

"The secondary digital torque sensor in the steering gear was calibrated with an inverted polarity. If the primary steering torque sensor experiences a failure or fault and the secondary digital torque sensor’s polarity is inverted, the steering wheel may begin oscillating without warning (alternating clockwise / counterclockwise) when the driver attempts to steer. The oscillation results from the electronic power steering gear providing unintended steering assist." — Ford

Ford opened an internal investigation in May after the supplier said there had been problems.

Ford is aware of two warranty claims, but no crash or injury reports have been received.

Ford Mustang recall letters should be mailed August 5, 2024, and dealerships will update the power steering control module software.

Ford Mustang owners who are concerned about their steering should call 866-436-7332 and ask about recall number 24S44.