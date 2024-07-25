Recall: Ford Transit Trail Vans Could Lose Power Steering

More than 1,900 model year 2023-2024 Transit Trail vans recalled.

July 25, 2024 — Ford has recalled more than 1,900 Transit vans equipped with Transit Trail packages.

The recalled 2023-2024 Transit Trail vans are at risk of losing power steering while driving.

According to Ford, the electronic power assist steering ground eyelet joint may corrode and cause a loss of power steering assist.

A van driver could suddenly notice it takes a lot more effort to turn the steering wheel.

"The vehicle was modified in preparation for the vehicle’s body lift. During the modification, the tin plated ground eyelet was cut and a hole was drilled in the center to relocate the EPAS ground eyelet joint. This exposed the substrate material to environmental conditions." — Ford

Ford also says if the loss of power steering assist continues for more than two seconds, a "Steering Assist Fault Service Required" warning message will be displayed.

Ford is not aware of any crash or injury reports.

Ford Transit Trail recall letters are expected to be mailed August 5, 2024, and dealers will install new electronic power steering assist ground pigtail kits.

Ford Transit Trail van owners with questions may call 866-436-7332 and refer to recall number 24S46.