Tesla Model X SUVs Recalled (Again) Over Trim That Detaches

Tesla recalls 9,500 model year 2016 Model X vehicles previously recalled in 2020.

August 25, 2024 — Tesla has recalled about 9,500 Model X SUVs that were first recalled in 2020 for problems with the front and center roof cosmetic trim pieces.

Tesla says a lack of primer can cause the trim to detach from the vehicle.

According to Tesla, the Model X has a cosmetic applique at the front of the roof just behind the windshield which is known as the front applique. There is also an applique at the center of the roof between the upper falcon door roof glass known as the spine applique.

Both of these appliques are attached to the Model X using urethane, but a lack of primer can cause weak adhesion which allows an applique to detach from the Tesla.

Tesla recalled Model X vehicles in November 2020 for the same loose applique problem.

"The inspection method was to pull the applique with a maximum force of 60N. Appliques that were retained after the pull inspection were determined to meet specification and were not replaced. Appliques that showed any indication of displacement or separation from the urethane bond after the pull inspection were deemed to not meet specification and were replaced." — Tesla

However, Tesla determined the inspection pull force was off, or maybe where the pull force was applied wasn't good enough to ensure nothing detached.

Tesla Model X recall letters will be mailed in the middle of October 2024 so service centers can reattach the trim if needed.

Model X owners with questions should call 877-798-3752 and refer to recall SB-24-12-008.