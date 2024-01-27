Tesla Recalls 200,000 Model S, Model X and Model Y Vehicles

Tesla rearview camera display screens can appear blank when backing up.

January 27, 2024 — A Tesla rearview camera image problem has caused a recall of 200,000 model year 2023 Model S, Model X and Model Y vehicles equipped with full self-driving computer 4.0.

The vehicle must also be running software release version 2023.44.30 through 2023.44.30.6 or 2023.44.100.

Tesla blames the problem on "software instability."

Specifically, "insufficient inter-integrated circuit protocol stability may prevent the rearview camera image from displaying" which violates federal safety standards.

Tesla says drivers will have to look over their shoulders before backing up.

Tesla began receiving complaints about blank backup camera displays in December 2023. Engineers determined the problem was caused by a prior software revision which began deploying in late December 2023 as part of software release 2023.44.30.

As of January 22, Tesla was aware of 81 warranty claims, but zero crash or injury reports.

Tesla recall letters will be mailed March 22, 2024, but Tesla will take care of the rearview camera image with an over-the-air (OTA) software update.

Owners may contact Tesla at 877-798-3752. Tesla's rearview camera image recall number is SB-24-00-002.