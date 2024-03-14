Volkswagen Canada Water Pump Settlement Final

Audi Canada and VW Canada class action lawsuit alleges numerous models have faulty water pumps.

March 14, 2024 — An Audi Canada and Volkswagen Canada water pump settlement is final and customers can file claims for reimbursements until June 3, 2024.

The primary engine water pump means the primary coolant module including the engine water (coolant) pump and the controller unit.

According to the VW Canada water pump class action lawsuit settlement, the primary engine water pumps are faulty in these Audi and Volkswagen models.

Audi Water Pump Lawsuit Vehicles

2008-2013, 2015-2020 Audi A3

2015-2020 Audi S3

2009-2020 Audi A4

2010-2020 Audi A5

2013-2018, 2020 Audi A6

2015-2020 Audi Q3

2011-2021 Audi Q5

2017-2019 Audi Q7

2009-2020 Audi TT

2016-2020 Audi TTS

Volkswagen Water Pump Lawsuit Vehicles

2012-2019 Volkswagen Beetle

2014-2019 Volkswagen Beetle Convertible

2013-2015 Volkswagen Super Beetle

2019-2020 Volkswagen Arteon

2018-2021 Volkswagen Atlas

2013-2016 Volkswagen CC

2009-2012 Volkswagen Passat CC

2009-2015 Volkswagen Eos

2015-2018 Volkswagen Golf

2009-2013, 2015-2021 Volkswagen GTI

2016-2019 Volkswagen Golf R

2015-2019 Volkswagen Golf Sportwagon

2009-2010, 2014-2017 Volkswagen Jetta

2009, 2012-2017, 2019-2021 Volkswagen Jetta GLI

2008-2010, 2014-2021 Volkswagen Passat

2008-2010 Volkswagen Passat Wagon

2009-2021 Volkswagen Tiguan

The settlement agreement says Volkswagen completely denies any and all wrongdoing or liability.

As of February 1, 2024, Audi and VW customers may submit claims for reimbursement of past repairs under the settlement until June 3, 2024. No claims will be accepted after that date.

The Canada water pump lawsuit settlement reimbursements relate to past repairs or replacement of the engine water pumps.

According to the settlement, if you have a vehicle that suffered a failure of the water pump within the following periods, an owner is required to provide the following documentation:

Proof of ownership

Proof of repair expense

Proof you followed the vehicle maintenance schedule

The time period for 2008-2014 vehicles is 10 years or 160,000 kilometers, whichever comes first.

For 2014-2021 model years, the time period is eight years or 125,000 kilometers, whichever comes first.

The settlement also includes an extended warranty applies to the vehicles, but to learn more Audi and VW customers may call 866-642-0774.