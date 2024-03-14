Volkswagen Canada Water Pump Settlement Final

— An Audi Canada and Volkswagen Canada water pump settlement is final and customers can file claims for reimbursements until June 3, 2024.
The primary engine water pump means the primary coolant module including the engine water (coolant) pump and the controller unit.
According to the VW Canada water pump class action lawsuit settlement, the primary engine water pumps are faulty in these Audi and Volkswagen models.
Audi Water Pump Lawsuit Vehicles
- 2008-2013, 2015-2020 Audi A3
- 2015-2020 Audi S3
- 2009-2020 Audi A4
- 2010-2020 Audi A5
- 2013-2018, 2020 Audi A6
- 2015-2020 Audi Q3
- 2011-2021 Audi Q5
- 2017-2019 Audi Q7
- 2009-2020 Audi TT
- 2016-2020 Audi TTS
Volkswagen Water Pump Lawsuit Vehicles
- 2012-2019 Volkswagen Beetle
- 2014-2019 Volkswagen Beetle Convertible
- 2013-2015 Volkswagen Super Beetle
- 2019-2020 Volkswagen Arteon
- 2018-2021 Volkswagen Atlas
- 2013-2016 Volkswagen CC
- 2009-2012 Volkswagen Passat CC
- 2009-2015 Volkswagen Eos
- 2015-2018 Volkswagen Golf
- 2009-2013, 2015-2021 Volkswagen GTI
- 2016-2019 Volkswagen Golf R
- 2015-2019 Volkswagen Golf Sportwagon
- 2009-2010, 2014-2017 Volkswagen Jetta
- 2009, 2012-2017, 2019-2021 Volkswagen Jetta GLI
- 2008-2010, 2014-2021 Volkswagen Passat
- 2008-2010 Volkswagen Passat Wagon
- 2009-2021 Volkswagen Tiguan
The settlement agreement says Volkswagen completely denies any and all wrongdoing or liability.
As of February 1, 2024, Audi and VW customers may submit claims for reimbursement of past repairs under the settlement until June 3, 2024. No claims will be accepted after that date.
The Canada water pump lawsuit settlement reimbursements relate to past repairs or replacement of the engine water pumps.
According to the settlement, if you have a vehicle that suffered a failure of the water pump within the following periods, an owner is required to provide the following documentation:
- Proof of ownership
- Proof of repair expense
- Proof you followed the vehicle maintenance schedule
The time period for 2008-2014 vehicles is 10 years or 160,000 kilometers, whichever comes first.
For 2014-2021 model years, the time period is eight years or 125,000 kilometers, whichever comes first.
The settlement also includes an extended warranty applies to the vehicles, but to learn more Audi and VW customers may call 866-642-0774.