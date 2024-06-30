Volkswagen Golf and Atlas Recalled Over Backup Cameras

About 98,000 infotainment systems need updates to their software.

June 30, 2024 — Volkswagen backup camera problems caused a rearview camera image recall of 98,000 of these vehicles.

2022-2024 Volkswagen Golf R

2022-2024 Volkswagen Golf GTI

2024 Volkswagen Atlas

2024 Volkswagen Atlas Cross Sport

The rearview camera image may be delayed or deactivated after shifting into REVERSE.

"Various software errors may lead to a delay or black screen of the rearview image or the system may not start up at all."

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration contacted Volkswagen in August 2023 regarding a 2022 VW Golf rearview camera. A 2024 VW Atlas owner also made complaints about various rearview camera image problems.

The problem was under investigation by VW when NHTSA contacted the automaker about backup cameras in Volkswagen Golf vehicles.

Engineers didn't find any problem with the cameras, but there were issues with the infotainment system software, along with 500 rearview camera warranty claims.

More than 13,500 of the vehicles are recalled in Canada.

VW backup camera recall letters are expected to be mailed August 23, 2024, and dealerships will update the infotainment system software.

With questions about the rearview camera recall, VW can be contacted at 800-893-5298, reference backup camera recall number 91US.