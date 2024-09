Volkswagen recalls about 1,000 ID.4 SUVs to possibly replace the front passenger airbags.

September 12, 2024 — A Volkswagen ID.4 airbag recall affects the front passenger airbags in about 1,000 vehicles.

The recalled 2023-2024 VW ID.4 vehicles have fasteners to secure the passenger frontal airbag inflators that may be loose.

About 200 of the vehicles are recalled in Canada.

Volkswagen ID.4 recall letters should be mailed October 18, 2024, then dealers will replace the passenger airbags if necessary.

With questions, VW ID.4 owners should call 800-893-5298 and refer to airbag recall number 69E8.