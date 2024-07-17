Volkswagen Leaking Sunroof Class Action Lawsuit Filed in Canada

— Volkswagen Canada is the recipient of a class action lawsuit which alleges the sunroofs leak in several popular Audi and VW models.
The VW Canada class action lawsuit was filed by 2014 Volkswagen Golf SportWagen owner Dillon Fattore.
The plaintiff, from Hamilton, Ontario, complains his VW Golf SportWagen "suffered significant damage" when water leaked into his vehicle through the sunroof.
According to the VW Canada class action lawsuit, leaking sunroofs are common defects in Audi and Volkswagen vehicles.
The Volkswagen Canada class action lawsuit includes:
"All persons in Canada, and all persons outside of Canada provided the Vehicle was registered in Canada at any time, who own, owned, lease or leased one of the following vehicles."
Volkswagen Leaking Sunroof Lawsuit Vehicles
- Volkswagen Arteon
- Volkswagen Atlas
- Volkswagen Atlas Cross Sport
- Volkswagen Jetta
- Volkswagen Golf
- Volkswagen Golf Alltrack
- Volkswagen Golf GTI
- Volkswagen Golf SportWagen
- Volkswagen Tiguan
- Volkswagen Touareg
Audi Leaking Sunroof Lawsuit Vehicles
- Audi A1
- Audi A3
- Audi e-tron
- Audi TT
- Audi Q2
- Audi Q3
- Audi Q8
The plaintiff filed the sunroof leak class action seeks to recover damages caused by the alleged sunroof defect.
The Audi and Volkswagen leaking sunroof class action lawsuit was filed in the Ontario Superior Court of Justice: Dillon Fattore v. Volkswagen Group Canada, Inc., et al.
The plaintiff is represented by Kalloghlian Myers LLP.