Volkswagen Leaking Sunroof Class Action Lawsuit Filed in Canada

Audi and VW models in Canada allegedly have defective sunroofs that leak water into the cars.

July 17, 2024 — Volkswagen Canada is the recipient of a class action lawsuit which alleges the sunroofs leak in several popular Audi and VW models.

The VW Canada class action lawsuit was filed by 2014 Volkswagen Golf SportWagen owner Dillon Fattore.

The plaintiff, from Hamilton, Ontario, complains his VW Golf SportWagen "suffered significant damage" when water leaked into his vehicle through the sunroof.

According to the VW Canada class action lawsuit, leaking sunroofs are common defects in Audi and Volkswagen vehicles.

The Volkswagen Canada class action lawsuit includes:

"All persons in Canada, and all persons outside of Canada provided the Vehicle was registered in Canada at any time, who own, owned, lease or leased one of the following vehicles."

Volkswagen Leaking Sunroof Lawsuit Vehicles

Volkswagen Arteon

Volkswagen Atlas

Volkswagen Atlas Cross Sport

Volkswagen Jetta

Volkswagen Golf

Volkswagen Golf Alltrack

Volkswagen Golf GTI

Volkswagen Golf SportWagen

Volkswagen Tiguan

Volkswagen Touareg

Audi Leaking Sunroof Lawsuit Vehicles

Audi A1

Audi A3

Audi e-tron

Audi TT

Audi Q2

Audi Q3

Audi Q8

The plaintiff filed the sunroof leak class action seeks to recover damages caused by the alleged sunroof defect.

The Audi and Volkswagen leaking sunroof class action lawsuit was filed in the Ontario Superior Court of Justice: Dillon Fattore v. Volkswagen Group Canada, Inc., et al.

The plaintiff is represented by Kalloghlian Myers LLP.