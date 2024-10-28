Volkswagen Recalls Atlas and Atlas Cross Sport SUVs

More than 1,600 VW SUVs may suffer braking problems due to the master cylinders.

October 28, 2024 — More than 1,600 Volkswagen Atlas and Atlas Cross Sport vehicles are recalled because they could lose braking ability.

The recalled 2024 VW Atlas and 2024 VW Atlas Cross Sport vehicles have brake master cylinders that may have been assembled with the wrong secondary piston spring retainers which can block the brake fluid ports.

"An incorrect secondary piston spring retainer may have been installed in the brake master cylinder. The incorrect part is shorter than the specified part and can cause the piston to not return to its proper resting position, potentially blocking the brake fluid port." — Volkswagen

Spring retainers used for a different automaker were mixed with Volkswagen spring retainers.

Volkswagen discovered the problem in August when filling a vehicle with brake fluid.

A VW Atlas driver should be aware of a soft spongy brake pedal, reduced braking or the smell of brakes. It's also possible the brake warning light will be illuminated.

About 170 of the vehicles are recalled in Canada.

Volkswagen dealers will replace the brake master cylinder once owner recall letters are mailed November 26, 2024.

Owners of 2024 VW Atlas and 2024 VW Atlas Cross Sport vehicles may contact Volkswagen at 800-893-5298 and refer to recall number 471F.