Volkswagen Recalls 123,000 Vehicles Over Exploding Airbags

More exploding Takata airbags cause another Volkswagen recall.

November 8, 2024 — Volkswagen has recalled more than 123,000 model year 2017-2019 Beetle, Beetle Convertible, 2012-2014 Passat, 2017 Passat Wagon and 2006-2007 Passat Sedan vehicles for exploding Takata airbags.

VW says the driver's side frontal airbag inflator may explode due to propellant used to deploy the airbags.

Volkswagen recall letters are expected to be mailed December 27, 2024, and dealers will replace the driver's side front airbag modules.

VW owners with questions should call 800-893-5298 and ask about recall numbers 69EG and 69GQ.