VW ID.4 Door Handle Recall Expanded

Volkswagen recalls 120,000 ID.4 SUVs because the doors can unexpectedly open while driving.

September 10, 2024 — A VW ID.4 door handle recall has been expanded to include 120,000 SUVs with doors that can suddenly open without warning.

You can use your imagination of what can happen if a door suddenly opens on a highway or while going around a curve.

All previously recalled ID.4 SUVs will need to be returned to dealers for repairs.

The recalled 2021-2024 ID.4 vehicles are equipped with door handles that can allow water to enter the circuit board assemblies.

Volkswagen says water that intrudes into the door handles will cause an "open command" to the ID.4 door locks.

In February, Volkswagen learned about door handle complaints after the supplier allegedly fixed the problems. VW determined water was entering the door handles and corroding components.

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration worked with Volkswagen about the ID.4 door handle complaints as the supplier confirmed the root cause.

VW isn't aware of any crashes or injuries, but at least 135 door handle warranty claims have been filed.

It's likely your VW doors are affected if your ID.4 doors make clicking noise.

About 20,000 Volkswagen ID.4 SUVs are recalled in Canada.

Volkswagen ID.4 door handle recall letters are expected to be mailed November 1, 2024, and dealers will inspect the door handles and possibly replace them. Dealers will also update software.

VW ID.4 owners may contact Volkswagen at 800-893-5298 and ask about ID.4 door handle recall number 57J9.