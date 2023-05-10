Volkswagen ID.4 SUVs Recalled after 28 Doors Mistakenly Opened

VW recalls 38,000 vehicles with door handles that can be affected by water intrusion.

May 9, 2023 — A Volkswagen ID.4 door handle recall involves about 38,000 SUVs with doors that could suddenly open while driving.

The recalled 2021-2022 VW ID.4 vehicles may have been built with door handles that allow water to enter the circuit board assemblies.

According to VW, this can cause an “open command” to the door locks "when the vehicle is subject to high lateral forces at speeds below 9 mph/15 kmh."

In 2022, Volkswagen received two reports of ID.4 doors that suddenly opened in the U.S. Parts were collected and one was found to have a damaged wiring harness that allowed water to enter the circuit board. But engineers could find no problems with the other vehicle.

More reports were received which indicated water entered the circuit boards, but in March 2023 engineers still had not determined a root cause of the problem. It took several different tests, but the supplier finally determined how the doors were opening.

Volkswagen knows of 28 ID.4 doors that inadvertently opened between June 2021 and April 2023.

An occupant may hear a clicking noise similar to the sound of a vehicle door being locked/unlocked.

Volkswagen expects to mail ID.4 door handle recall letters June 30, 2023. Dealers will inspect the door handles and update the software.

If you have questions about the VW ID.4 door handle recall, call 800-893-5298 and ask about recall number 57J5.